Pulaski man nabbed after 4-day search

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — A Pulaski man who allegedly stole a police patrol car and several other vehicles during a four-day effort to avoid arrest was nabbed early Wednesday afternoon in Wythe County. He was charged in Pulaski County last month with failing to complete drug court.

Capt. Brian Wright of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Cody Ryan Drain was arrested without incident in the 2200 block of Reed Creek Road just before 1 p.m. Drain apparently tried to flee into Reed Creek, but was apprehended before he could get away.

The incident began around 1:23 p.m. Sunday when a Montgomery County deputy attempted to stop a car on Tyler Road that was reported stolen in Pulaski County, Wright said. Following a road pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the occupants fled on foot, but both were caught and arrested.

The passenger, Cynthia Renee Turpin, 22, of Pulaski is being held without bond at Montgomery County Jail on charges of narcotics possession and conspiracy to distribute narcotics, according to police.

In addition to vehicle theft and “multiple other charges,” Wright said Drain was taken into custody for driving under the influence of drugs (DUID). After being taken to the hospital for a blood test related to the DUID, Drain was taken to the magistrate’s office in Christiansburg, where he was able to partially remove his restraints and gain access to the driver compartment of a deputy’s car.

Drain allegedly fled in the patrol car and abandoned it in the Pilot area of Montgomery County. Sunday evening, a county resident discovered clothing matching what Drain was wearing discarded near a building where camouflage clothing and boots, as well as a handgun, were missing.

Wright said police later discovered Monday a 2001 Volvo station wagon had been stolen in the Pilot area. Police suspected Drain stole it based on sightings, tips and tracking information, he said.

The search continued Tuesday and Wednesday morning, until Drain was located and arrested. He was being held without bond in New River Valley Regional Jail Wednesday afternoon. Jail records list Drain’s charges as two counts of auto larceny, reckless driving by failure to stop for police, possession of burglary tools, obstruction of justice, DUID, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and receiving stolen goods.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Drain was approved to enter the county’s drug court program Aug. 6 as the result of being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute April 18.

Records show Drain received a jail sanction in October, but the amount of the time he was jailed isn’t clear. Drain apparently failed to attend drug court Nov. 1 and Nov. 29. He is scheduled to be in circuit court Jan. 7 for appointment of legal council on a show cause and bond revocation stemming from his failure to complete drug court. Plus, he will have to be sentenced on the original drug charge at a later date.

General district court records show Drain received a 30-day jail sentence in August for resisting arrest and he has an outstanding public swearing and intoxication charge to be tried Jan. 8.

Circuit court records show Turpin pleaded guilty in August to three counts of petit larceny and one count of false pretense. She has an outstanding methamphetamine possession charge that will be presented to the grand jury Jan. 14. That charge stems from an April 3 incident.

General district court records show Turpin has 15 convictions since 2014, with 11 of the convictions being during 2018. The recent convictions were for trespassing, shoplifting, driving suspended, having an expired registration, entering property to damage and five counts of failing to appear in court.

Regarding the assistance Montgomery sheriff’s office received during the four-day search, Wright said, “We would like to thank all the agencies … that have worked diligently with us to safely locate and arrest him.” He cited Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Pulaski and Radford police departments, Pulaski County and Wythe County sheriff’s offices, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

