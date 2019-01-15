Pulaski Elementary gets grant for Math and Movement

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski Elementary School recently received a $5,000 Toolbox for Education grant from Lowe’s Home Improvement, which will be put toward the “Math and Movement Family and Community Involvement Project.”

The grant application was based on the goal of improving math skills for students while involving parents and the community. With the funds provided, Pulaski Elementary School will host Math Family Fun Nights in which children use fun floor mats and wall charts to learn math and reading concepts through movement. The goal is to boosts students’ confidence in math and reading by holding these, parent friendly, two hour events.

“Math and Movement is a kinesthetic, multisensory approach to teaching math and literacy that incorporates physical exercise, stretching, cross-body movements, yoga and visually pleasing floor mats designed to encourage students to practice concepts,” said Suzy Koontz, who developed the Math and Movement program. “Our program allows students to physically hop, walk, crawl, dance or touch the mats and banners as they learn, thus using more learning modalities (visual, auditory, motor and kinesthetic) when practicing.”

In addition to hosting family and community night events, part of the Toolbox for Education grant money will be used to buy select mats for Math and Movement. These mats will be used on a regular basis at school. Practicing on the mats using movement is designed to help the students retain basic math skills.

The hope is that by implementing Math and Movement, test scores for Pulaski Elementary School’s 540 students will improve. This kinesthetic learning program also provides mats for early literacy skills and these mats will be used to teach younger children how to read.

“Our school and community will greatly benefit from this grant,” said Pulaski Elementary School Principal Rebecah Smith. ” We wish to thank our friends at Lowe’s for generously supporting this important project.”

All K-12 public schools in the United States are eligible for the Toolbox for Education program.

