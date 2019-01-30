Pulaski County welcomes Turkish delegates

By WILLIAM PAINE

Monday, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors declared that Tuesday, March 29, 2019, was officially the Republic of Turkey Day in Pulaski County.

This declaration was in honor of two representatives from the Turkish Embassy who came for a visit to Pulaski County in order to establish business ties with the community.

“We are trying to realize the assets of Pulaski County and we are trying to cultivate friendship here,” said Mustafa Koca, Chief Commercial Counselor of the Turkish Embassy. “Our role in Washington D.C. is to try and increase the trade volume between the two countries.”

Koca and Selmon Kurt, another commercial counselor for the embassy, came to tour the New River Community College campus Tuesday.

“We are most delighted to have you here,” declared NRCC President Pat Huber. “The community college system is uniquely American. I and several others in our leadership team are products of our community college system.”

From there, the two Turkish commercial counselors were given an hourlong tour of the school’s heavy technology classes. This included visits to the machine shop, the forensic lab, instrumentation and control automation systems class and the 3-D printing lab.

“The college is impressive,” said Kurt. “It’s like a factory here. It’s what a college should be about according to me, but it’s also good because last week we were at the National U.S. Chamber of Commerce meeting. The president of the chamber was saying we have a lack of workforce. The skills are not matching with what they need for a workforce. So I think this gap is being filled by this college here. It’s a hard job. It’s not easy operating these machines.”

The two Turks first considered visiting various businesses in America at a joint meeting last year of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Turkish American Business Council. That meeting prompted a planned gathering of Turkish businesses that were to meet American business people.

Michael Solomon, Pulaski County’s Economic Development Director, caught wind of the meeting and made plans to attend.

“There was a consultant in D.C. that had read an article about our international businesses and told me about a business to business opportunity that they were having with Turkish businesses,” said Solomon. “We were going, but that got postposed but then the guys at the embassy said, ‘Why don’t we get together anyway and you can tell us about your area.'”

Solomon and Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet then traveled to the Turkish Embassy in Washington. At the meeting, Sweet and Solomon invited the Turks to see Pulaski County firsthand and they agreed.

“We are trying to figure out and understand how we can enhance this relationship into a business network,” said Kurt. “We need a little more time to understand but we see that the county is well organized in business, community and the investors know each other very well.”

Monday, the Turks visited the Virginia Tech on-campus foundry and then made their way to Radford University to see other training programs for the area’s youth.

Tuesday the two Turkish commercial counselors paid a visit to the Volvo Visitor’s Center before heading over to tour New River Community College.

After lunch was served, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Andy McCready read a proclamation declaring Tuesday, Jan. 29, to be Turkish Republic Day in Pulaski County. McCready gave Koca the framed proclamation and in return, Koca gave McCready a handsome ceramic piece of art.

As a parting gift, County Administrator Sweet gave both Koca and Kurt pieces of fudge from the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady.

“It was a lovely two days for us,” said Kurt.

