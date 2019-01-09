Pulaski County High School incites safety

Beginning Monday, Jan. 14, and continuing all through the week Pulaski County High School will be observing Healthy Relationships Week.

The Women’s resource center of the New River Valley is working with representatives of Pulaski County High School and the Pulaski Coordinating Council to plan a week of activities to promote building relationships grounded in respect, equality, honesty, communication and trust.

The idea is to create a community free of sexual and domestic violence.

“We are thankful for a community that comes together to incite safety,” said Pat Brown, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center. “Because of the compassionate, dedicated people of Pulaski, the WRC has the ability to make a difference in the lives and futures of many teens.”

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is a nonprofit human service agency serving Pulaski, Floyd, Montgomery and Giles counties and the City of Radford. The WRC continues to provide free programs and services to adult and child victims of sexual and domestic violence. For over 40 years, the WRC has been providing hope and help to those who need it, making it the oldest domestic violence center in Virginia.

For more information on Healthy Relationships Week, contact Linda Johnson at 540.639.9592 or peaceline@wrvnrv.org. People can also visit the Women’s Resource Center website at wrcnrv.org.

