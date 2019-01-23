Pulaski County 4-H looking to put more teens in action

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County 4-H Teens in Action (TIA) is looking for new members, but who are these teens and what kind of action do they do?

The Pulaski County 4-H Teens in Action is a leadership and service learning club where teens and tweens plan activities and service projects and then carry them out for the good of the community.

Teens in action is a club for those who want to make a difference and show the world what they can do. The goal is for these teens to reach out into the community and make things happen. They even enjoy fundraising to pay for most of their activities like eating out at restaurants, playing laser tag, going to the movies and attending weekend leadership retreats.

Being 4-H’ers, the teens learn how to make their best better by writing resumes, cover letters, preparing for job interviews and balancing the 4-H Teens in Action checkbook.

The 4-H TIA is a club created by and made up of teens and tweens. They thought it up, they get together, they run meetings and, naturally, they have all the fun.

Who can be a member? Any 4-H’er who is soon to be 12 years of age and in the sixth grade is eligible. The club meets every second Monday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Virginia Cooperative Extension office.

For more information, contact the Extension Office at (540) 980-7761. Teens in Action are looking to increase their membership, so don’t hesitate to call in and join the fun.

