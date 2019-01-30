Pratt will not seek another term

By WILLIAM PAINE

At the end of this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Dean Pratt, who has represented the Draper District for many years, announced he will not seek another term in office.

Pratt was still using crutches to make his way around the county administration building due to injuries he received in an accident involving one of his many head of cattle. Of his injuries, Pratt said, “It gives me a chance to wear jeans and no tie, so there’s that.”

Supervisor Charles Bopp added, “Thanks to you we’ve adopted a new policy that from now on I’ll accompany my son when he tags calves.”

When announcing his upcoming retirement from the board, Pratt mentioned that throughout his life, he always seemed to hold down two jobs.

“My dad told me when I was in school that was my job and, of course, I helped on the farm,” said Pratt. “When I got out of school I worked in several industries in Pulaski County and I worked on dad’s farm. At the same time, I was raising my own cattle, then selling them and putting the money back into more cattle. That’s where I started my cattle farm. Through the years, I’ve worked other places to support my farm habit and finally I was able to quit the outside job and just farm. Then someone asked me to run for the board of supervisors and so two years later, I had two jobs again.”

The end of Pratt’s final term as a supervisor will mark his 16th year in that position. By the end of his term, Pratt will have served his final two years as Vice Chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. This past year, he and other board members were deeply involved in bringing the new middle school project to fruition.

“I wish I was around to see the completion of the middle school, but it’s going to be almost done,” said Pratt. “Maybe they’ll invite me for the opening. I’ve been proud to be a part of a lot of good things that’s been happening in Pulaski County. I just need to kind of slow down a little bit and concentrate on my farm and get it where it needs to be and get it ready for the next generation.”

Board chair Andy McCready had this to say about Pratt.

“You’ve been a tremendous help to me on this board. It’s been a privilege and an honor. Your knowledge and the preparation you make when coming to these meetings has been a tremendous asset to this board and to this community. I also understand that when a cow throws you in the air, you wear out a little more each and every time.”

Even hobbled from knee surgery, Pratt seems far from worn-out. Despite his impending retirement, Pratt declared that he will continue to be engaged in projects that improve the community. He will, for example, continue in his efforts to see work on the Community Park in Draper is completed.

Written by: Editor on January 30, 2019.

