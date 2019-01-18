Practice facility coming to Pulaski Mall

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski has given the go-ahead for a New River Valley traveling baseball team to construct an indoor practice facility in Pulaski Mall on East Main Street.

Todd Davis, who started the New River Valley Tigers team in 2012, said the team has sent 28 youth from Lynchburg to Tazewell to college since it started. He said his goal is to grow the organization and send to college as many youth as possible, who want to go to college and play baseball.”

Davis shared the story of a Roanoke youth who approached him last fall.

“He said he doesn’t know where his mom and dad are, he’s paying his own way … and he asked me if I would help him get to college. I looked him in the eye and said, ‘We’ll get you to college buddy.’ Last night, he committed to UVA-Wise. That’s what my organization is all about.”

Davis’ comments were made during a joint meeting of Pulaski Planning Commission and Pulaski Town Council. He was seeking approval of a special exception that would allow him to construct the recreation facility in 3,800 square feet of the 81,660-square-foot mall, currently used for retail, warehouse and office space.

The planners voted unanimously to recommend town council approve the special exception. Town council voted 5-0-1 to approve it. Councilman Greg East was late arriving to the meeting and, therefore, not present to vote on the matter.

The approval is contingent upon several conditions regarding adequate parking, lighting and property maintenance. The special exception is not transferrable to any future uses, should the practice facility be closed.

