Police nab wanted suspect and drugs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An anonymous tip helped Pulaski Police Department nab a man wanted on numerous probation violations in Pulaski County. A second suspect was arrested for allegedly having drugs.

Acting on the tip, Officer W.T. Carpenter saw the wanted suspect leaving a residence in a vehicle around 3:44 p.m. Monday, according to Officer Megan Jennings. Carpenter stopped the vehicle and, with assistance from Sgt. J.D. Saul and Cpl. A.S. Thompson, placed 43-year-old David Jason Lane of Pulaski in custody.

According to court records, charges were filed against Lane in September for violating probation on 33 convictions from 2002 and 2009. Most of the convictions were for burglary and grand larceny, but Lane also has convictions for firearm thefts, being a felon in possession of a firearm, larceny with intent to sell, distribution of cocaine and distribution of methamphetamine.

An April 24 revocation hearing is set in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

In addition to Lane, Jennings said, officers also arrested Carolyn Marie Manuel, 49, of Pulaski. She is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Lane and Manuel are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2019.

Comments

comments