Plan to deliver drugs to inmates alleged

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Two West Virginia residents accused of conspiring to deliver drugs to New River Valley Regional Jail inmates now find themselves held at the jail without bond.

Yolanda Jo Endicott, 42, and Jackie Lynn Collins, 36, were arrested Monday on multiple charges following an investigation conducted by Radford City Police Department. Both are from Beckley, W.Va.

According to police, Endicott and Collins allegedly conspired to deliver drugs to trusty inmates assigned to the Radford Animal Control facility. The two were arrested during a traffic stop in the 1,000 block of East Main Street in Radford, according to spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.

Both Collins and Endicott are charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs to an inmate.

The investigation continues. Police ask anyone with related information contact Lt. P.J. Rutzinski at 540-267-3207.

Written by: Editor on January 9, 2019.

