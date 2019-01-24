PCHS Drama presenting ‘Mattress’

By WILLIAM PAINE

“Once Upon a Mattress,” the show that made Carol Burnett a star, is coming to the Pulaski County High School Little Theatre this weekend.

The PCHS Theatre Arts Department, under the direction of drama teacher Jeff McCoy, will present Once Upon a Mattress this coming Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.. There will be another set of performances on Friday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. with a second matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3.

The show originally opened on Broadway in 1959 with Carol Burnett playing the role of a goofy princess. The story is a comedy version of the fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea” wherein a princess must prove herself worthy of marrying the Prince. In the story, the Queen puts a pea under 20 downy mattresses and if she is a true princess, she will not be able to sleep because she would be too sensitive.

In this version, the princess is a goofball (the Burnett role) who swims the moat and is terribly shy (one of the signature tunes from the show). She falls in love with a geeky Prince whose mother watches him like a hawk. Adding to the wackiness, no one in the kingdom can marry until Dauntless (the Prince) gets married and his mother, the queen, is not too keen on giving up her son to such a dorky princess. The ladies in waiting are waiting to get married, along with their knights (who have spent many a sleepless night waiting for their ladies).

Music was by Mary Rodgers, the daughter of Richard Rodgers’ of Rodger’s and Hammerstein fame. There was one revival of the show on Broadway in the late 80s with Sarah Jessica Parker (one of the original Annies on Broadway).

Filled with witty and humorous songs, along with a few love songs, the show is a classic.

Everybody will enjoy the show from 5 to 105! Don’t miss out on the fun this weekend or the first weekend of February. All tickets are $5. For more information, contact Jeff McCoy at PCHS Theatre, 540-643-0339.

