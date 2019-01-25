Patriots too much for Lady Cougars

By DAVID GRAVELY

There was effort and there was desire, but the young Lady Cougar basketball team simply couldn’t get it done against an older and much taller Patrick Henry Patriot team Wednesday in the Cougar Den. The 56-42 loss to Patrick Henry was the second this season for Pulaski County and moves their record to 13-6 overall and 5-4 in River Ridge District play.

The Lady Cougars took an early lead, 13-10, at the end of the first period. The Patriots outscored Pulaski County 12-8 in the second period to take a 22-21 lead into the halftime break.

“Their height gave us some problems,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “We didn’t shoot the ball especially well tonight, but a big part of that was due to their height and good defense. They’re not 9-1 in the district as a fluke. That’s a pretty good basketball team.”

Patrick Henry outscored Pulaski County 15-5 in the third to lead by 11 points, 37-26, heading into the final period. The Lady Cougars were able to improve their offensive production but were still outscored 19-16 in the final period.

Freshman Ally Fleenor led the way in scoring for the Lady Cougars with 10 points. Junior Maddie Ratcliff was able to hit three three-pointers for nine points. Junior Alaina Akers and freshman Courtney Cregger were good for six points each. Junior Kassidy Secrist and freshman Taryn Blankenship added four points each and freshman Erin Russell added three points.

Savannah Derey led the Patriots with a team and game high 18 points. Monesha Wright and Jemoni Carter scored 10 points each. Shelby Fiddler added seven, Mariah Wilson scored six, Syleah Moris scored three and Mini Childers added two points in the win.

With the win Patrick Henry moves to 14-5 on the season and 9-1 in district play.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action tonight with a road trip to Blacksburg. JV action is set to begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

