One of two escaped inmates caught

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — One of two New River Valley Regional Jail inmates who escaped from a work detail in Giles County Saturday was captured Monday in Carroll County.

Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner confirmed John Kenneth Haynes, 45, of Cana, was arrested Monday, but details were unavailable at press time.

Authorities throughout the New River Valley and Southwest Virginia were still looking for the second inmate, Ronald Eugene Dalton II, 36, of Dugspur. He and Haynes were working in the 300 block of Thomas Drive in Pearisburg when they allegedly stole a nearby Ford Taurus and fled the scene, according to Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

The Taurus, a government-owned vehicle, was found just outside Carroll County Sunday, abandoned on Orchard View Drive in Patrick County. Sunday evening, After locating the car, Gardner noted, several law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals Service were searching in the vicinity for Haynes and Dalton.

Both inmates were dressed in Carhartt-style overalls and coats when they escaped. Dalton is about 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone contacting Dalton or with information on his whereabouts is asked to use caution and call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

According to Carroll County court records, Haynes was serving time for violating probation on past convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual offender and child abuse and neglect. Dalton was serving time for larceny, trespassing and drug convictions.

Written by: Editor on January 8, 2019.

Comments

comments