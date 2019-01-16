NRCC offer drone course

By WILLIAM PAINE

This Spring, New River Community College is offering a three credit course in Remote Pilot Ground School for small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), which are more commonly known as drones.

The course is being taught by former Marine and retired Army Major Robert “Bob” Harrison. Harrison is a former military pilot who later flew commercially for American Eagle and Continental Airlines. Most recently, he taught middle school science and math courses.

“This course helps people understand that you are a part of something bigger and teaches you how to share the air space,” Harrison stated. Harrison explained that the FAA controls the airspace from the ground up, so drone operators who fly must learn the same information in terms of flying as commercial pilots regarding national air space and weather conditions.

The course will present aeronautical knowledge required for Federal Aviation Administration approved commercial operations. Emergency procedures, crew resource management as well as maintenance and inspection procedures will all be covered in the course. Harrison will also assist in determining drone performance levels.

The Remote Pilot Certification from the FAA is required for anyone who flies a drone that weighs more than .55 lbs. up to 55 lbs. and uses the drone for anything other than hobby/recreational flying. Commercial and professional service drone pilot jobs are in demand and on the rise, ranging from photographers for real estate or insurance to farmers who use drones to check on livestock.

For more information about this course, contact rharrison@nr.edu or (540) 674-3600. To enroll online, visit www.nr.edu/admissions/register.php.

