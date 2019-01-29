Northam launches community office hours

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Have an issue you’d like to discuss with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam?

You may not be able to address him personally, but a member of his office will be available in Wytheville Friday to meet with constituents one-on-one.

The meeting is one of several scheduled across the state as part of a new community office hours initiative Northam just launched. Meetings will be scheduled quarterly in each region.

Friday’s is 4-6 p.m. in the President’s Conference Room of Wytheville Community College, 1000 E. Main St.

The community program has members of the Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement available so citizens have greater access to the governor’s office to identify and connect with government resources.

“My office may be in Richmond, but my administration serves the entire Commonwealth,” Northam said. “I want to ensure that all Virginians have more opportunities to engage with my office. Increasing our regional presence allows our administration to be proactive in meeting constituents’ needs, and facilitates a direct exchange of ideas that will optimize our performance.”

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2019.

