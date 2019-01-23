New River offers Microsoft Office classes

By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Community College will offer several one-day workshops on Microsoft Office computer programs in January and February.

“Excel: Part 1” will cover formulas and functions, as well as formatting, styles and conditional formatting. Participants will use beginning features of Excel to enhance data with page formatting and workbook properties. This workshop will be held Friday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Word: Part 1” familiarizes the student to the Word environment and continues with formatting text, inserting graphics, managing lists, working with tables, adjusting page layout and preparing a document for publishing. This workshop is scheduled Friday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

These courses will be held in room 143 at NRCC’s New River Valley Mall Site in Christiansburg. Tuition is $115 per class. The course is designed to prepare individuals for Microsoft Office Specialist certification.

For more information, call (540) 674-3613.

