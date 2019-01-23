Navy band performing in Blacksburg

Staff Report

BLACKSBURG — New River Valley residents will be among a limited number of citizens to be treated to a performance by the U.S. Navy Concert Band during its 2019 tour.

Blacksburg is one of only 25 localities in 10 states to be selected to host a performance by the band this tour. The concert, which is free and open to the public, is Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Blacksburg High School Auditorium.

These tours are one of the Navy’s signature outreach programs. The concert band has been performing public concerts and at high profile events for over 90 years. Selections include marches, patriotic songs, orchestral transcriptions and a modern wind ensemble repertoire.

A primary responsibility of the U.S. Navy Band is touring. Each year, it’s primary performing units tour specified regions of the country, thus enabling it to reach audiences that otherwise would not have an opportunity to see a performance.

Written by: Editor on January 23, 2019.

Comments

comments