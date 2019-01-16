National Soup Month

By Laura Reasor/William Paine

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

January is National Soup Month!

Nothing warms you up better than a nice bowl of hearty soup or stew on a cold wintery day. Soups are an easy way to create a healthy, balanced meal, while filling you up on a budget. Not only does it save money but also saves time in the kitchen.

Soups are one of the easiest dishes to incorporate a variety of food groups.

Vegetables are a key ingredient to homemade soup. Consider adding two or more of the following vegetables: sweet or white potatoes, squash, leafy greens, corn, peas, cabbage, carrots, onions, celery or bell peppers.

A good soup will often include proteins. There are a variety of options for including protein in your meal including beans and lentils. Lean cuts of beef are also a good option, as are chicken and turkey.

To keep you full of food for a longer stint, add whole grain noodles, brown rice, barley or quinoa.

Adding low-fat or fat-free milk or reduced-fat cheese can provide a creamy consistency to your soup.

The best fruit to add to your soup is, of course, tomatoes! Most commonly recognized as a vegetable, the tomato is actually a fruit!

Soups made in large portions can provide leftovers for several days, giving you the most bang for your buck.

Using fresh vegetables and tomatoes is always the best option but canned and frozen vegetables can be just as good.

Look for canned items that have “no salt added” labels and compare labels on frozen items. Season with available herbs, low-sodium broths, and pepper to avoid added salt.

There are endless possibilities for making your own soup or stew and can they be tailored to any specific taste! Check your local newspaper for grocery adds to stock up for your next soup day!

Laura Reasor is the Associate Extension Agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension in Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2019.

Comments

comments