More phone scams hitting area

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The latest in a number of recent telephone scams has been reported in the area, this time using medical information in an effort to collect money from unsuspecting residents.

The phone rings and the caller informs you that they’re from a collection agency. They claim to attempting to collect a debt owed to an area lab for blood work done. They claim numerous bills were originally sent out and went unpaid, resulting in the debt being passed on to them for collection.

Unlike many telephone scams which attempt to collect larger amounts of money at first, this scam has been reported to be for anywhere from $250 to as much as $400 to pay in full.

Individuals who receive calls requesting money should always remember to keep their personal and financial information private. If there is a question about the authenticity of the debt, contact the agency directly through your normal points of contact to verify. Never give banking information over the phone to an unverified caller.

In this case, at least two individuals who received the calls contacted their insurance agents directly and were informed that the call was not from them.

Another recent scam reported in the area is a call from a family member who claims to be in jail and needing money. The caller may know some personal information such as nicknames or where you live, leading the target to believe that the caller is real.

Normally, the call will be turned over to someone claiming to be an attorney or law enforcement officer who wants to help fix the problem. Money can be wired directly to them, they say, to get the relative out of jail. The amount is normally large, but the caller will offer to lower it if you act quickly.

Another recent scam found area residents receiving calls reported to be from the town of Pulaski concerning the Pulaski County Public Service Authority (PSA). In this call, you are reported to be a current or former PSA customer with a delinquent debt and they are attempting to collect that debt. Customers should be aware that the town of Pulaski does not call on behalf of the PSA for matters such as this.

For any clarification on this scam, contact the Pulaski County PSA at 540-674-8720.

If you feel you have been targeted by a scam, contact your nearest law enforcement agency to report it.

Written by: Editor on January 25, 2019.

