Mildred Marquise Hitt Henley

July 26, 1926-Jan. 10, 2019

RADFORD, Va. — Mildred Marquise Hitt Henley, 92, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at her home in Radford, Va.

She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and retired from Bayer Laboratory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bertha Hitt; husband, William Sterley Henley; son, Donald W. Henley; and son-in-law, Dr. William D. Bishop.

Survivors include her daughter, Beverly H. Bishop of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Donald Henley Jr., Robin Duty, Deborah Jefferson and Michael Bishop; great-grandchildren, Kyle Mason, Brittany Mason, Luke Henley, Ben Jefferson, Celia Jefferson, Ian Jefferson and Grady Bishop; great-great-grandchildren, Hensley and Aubrey, and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jerry Gibson officiating. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church.

The Henley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

