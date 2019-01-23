Meeting set for those interested in Pulaski’s LOVEwork

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The town of Pulaski and Pulaski On Main, the Virginia Main Street Affiliate, are once again inviting residents to offer ideas and inspirations for Pulaski’s own LOVEwork. The LOVEwork campaign operates through the Virginia is for Lovers tagline and is supported by the Virginia Tourism Commission.

Many localities in Virginia are taking part in this statewide branding initiative, which is designed to promote travel in Virginia. LOVEworks consist of the letters L-O-V-E displayed large, usually in the form of a sculpture. The design of the LOVEwork is normally made to reflect the character or most appealing aspect of the locality where it is placed. What colors or materials are used to construct the LOVEwork is left for each community to decide.

The second of three public engagements for the LOVE sculpture will again take place at the historic Pulaski Theatre at 14 W. Main Street Thursday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The program will involve viewing examples of LOVEworks from across the Commonwealth and then discussing various concepts for a LOVEwork in downtown Pulaski.

“This second of two public information meetings offers residents the opportunity to become involved,” offered Catherine Van Noy, Interim Director for Pulaski on Main. “Attendance at our first meeting in November was hampered by a pending ice storm. Here’s hoping the Jan. 31 weather will be favorable for folks to come out to our historic downtown theater, which is, in itself, a community treasure.”

Citizens interested in working on the Pulaski LOVEwork will be asked to volunteer in a four-month effort, which is said to involve about six hours of personal time over that period.

Domestic travel expenditures across Virginia increased 4.4 percent to $24.8 billion in 2017. According to a study conducted by the Research Department of the U.S. Travel Association for the Virginia Tourism Corporation, this directly supports 232,200 jobs in the Commonwealth.

Written by: Editor on January 23, 2019.

