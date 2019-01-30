Matthew Thomas Murphy

Matthew Thomas Murphy, 31, of Newbern, Va., passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. He loved to draw and play golf.

Survivors include his mother, Terri Carter; father and stepmother, Steven and Donna Christal; fiancée, Amanda Mannon; daughter, Ava Ireland Wright; son, Thomas Nathanial Murphy; a daughter on the way; brother, Scott Carter Jr.; half sister, Rikki Jo Hood; grandparents, Jim and Peggy Christal, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Seagle Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. Visitation is two hours prior to the service at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment follows in Newbern Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com and www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on January 30, 2019.

Comments

comments