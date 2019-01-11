Marion man charged in fatal hit-and-run

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

SMYTH COUNTY — A Marion man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that killed an 87-year-old woman Sunday.

Joseph H. Kestner, 31, also is charged with fatal hit-and-run and failure to report a crash, according to Corinne Geller, spokesman for Virginia State Police.

Geller said Smyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and played a critical role in identifying Kestner as the driver and apprehending him.

Kestner is alleged to have been driving a 1993 Honda Accord westbound on Riverside Road at 9:05 a.m. Sunday when it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a house. Geller said he fled the scene following the wreck.

The sole occupant of the house, Margaret A. Poe, was injured and died at the scene.

