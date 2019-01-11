By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
SMYTH COUNTY — A Marion man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that killed an 87-year-old woman Sunday.
Joseph H. Kestner, 31, also is charged with fatal hit-and-run and failure to report a crash, according to Corinne Geller, spokesman for Virginia State Police.
Geller said Smyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and played a critical role in identifying Kestner as the driver and apprehending him.
Kestner is alleged to have been driving a 1993 Honda Accord westbound on Riverside Road at 9:05 a.m. Sunday when it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a house. Geller said he fled the scene following the wreck.
The sole occupant of the house, Margaret A. Poe, was injured and died at the scene.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login