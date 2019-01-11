Man wanted for domestic-related offenses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Radford City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for domestic-related offenses that date back to November.

Spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said Walter Edward Burton, 36, of Radford is wanted on one count each of stalking and communicating a threat to kill or do bodily injury, and two counts each of breaking and entering in the nighttime and assault and battery.

Anyone having information on Burton’s whereabouts is asked to call 731-3624 or 911, or email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.

Police advise citizens not to approach Burton or attempt to detain him.

