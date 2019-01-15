Man charged in Christiansburg toddler’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Christiansburg man is charged with felony child abuse after the 2-year-old boy he was watching died two days after going unresponsive in his care. Police say additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.

McKenzie Kyle Hellman, 25, is being held without bond at Montgomery County Jail, according to Melissa Demmitt, spokeswoman for Christiansburg Police Department.

She said the department received a report around 9:15 p.m. Friday that a child was unresponsive after falling at a residence in the 400 block of Zinc Lane. Officers and rescue personnel were able to use CPR to restart the child’s heart after finding him unresponsive on the floor.

The child was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery and then later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial. He remained unresponsive until his death at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Demmitt said the investigation has determined the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall, as initially reported.

Hellman is not related to the toddler, whose identity is not being released at present.

