By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The Virginia Lottery is calling all young artists in K-12 public schools to put their imaginations to work on a design for thank you cards to be distributed to thousands of teachers.

For the second year, the Lottery launched its Thank a Teacher Art Contest Wednesday in which students create designs for thank you notes to be delivered to Virginia teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10.

Winners are selected in three age categories: elementary, middle and high school. Winners receive $1,000 for their school’s art department, a $150 gift card and the distinction of having their artwork featured on 2019 thank-you notes.

Entries are judged by a blue-ribbon panel from members of Virginia’s arts community. Submissions are accepted online through Feb. 1 and winners are announced in March.

For more details on design criteria and submission guidelines, visit www.ThankaTeacherVA.com.

The Thank a Teacher campaign is a project of the Lottery, Virginia PTA and Virginia Tourism Corporation. The artwork of last year’s three winners was shared on more than 35,000 notes.

Written by: Editor on January 4, 2019.

