By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
The Virginia Lottery is calling all young artists in K-12 public schools to put their imaginations to work on a design for thank you cards to be distributed to thousands of teachers.
For the second year, the Lottery launched its Thank a Teacher Art Contest Wednesday in which students create designs for thank you notes to be delivered to Virginia teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10.
Winners are selected in three age categories: elementary, middle and high school. Winners receive $1,000 for their school’s art department, a $150 gift card and the distinction of having their artwork featured on 2019 thank-you notes.
Entries are judged by a blue-ribbon panel from members of Virginia’s arts community. Submissions are accepted online through Feb. 1 and winners are announced in March.
For more details on design criteria and submission guidelines, visit www.ThankaTeacherVA.com.
The Thank a Teacher campaign is a project of the Lottery, Virginia PTA and Virginia Tourism Corporation. The artwork of last year’s three winners was shared on more than 35,000 notes.
