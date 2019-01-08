Longtime Dublin veterinarian dies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

David Stanley, who cared for community pets for 47 years before retiring from Dublin Animal Hospital and taking up the craft of pottery, died Friday. He was 85.

After completing veterinary school at Auburn University in Alabama, Stanley came to Pulaski County in 1957 to work at Dublin Animal Hospital. He later purchased the clinic and expanded the business to include two other clinics in Radford and Wytheville.

Stanley retired in 1996. He then headed to Radford University for two semesters to learn pottery and ceramics. He told The Southwest Times in a 2015 interview he knew he wouldn’t be happy without a hobby to keep him busy, so he took up his sister-in-law’s hobby of making pottery.

He converted a garage at his Dublin home into a pottery studio, called Rock Fence Pottery, and went to work creating what he termed “functional” pottery. He explained that his pieces are lead-free, enabling them to be used in the kitchen, unlike some handmade pottery.

Unlike most potters, who use electric kilns to complete their pieces, Stanley used a wood-fired kiln because, he said, that’s how it was done for centuries.

Stanley also was an active member of Dublin United Methodist Church, where he worshipped for the 62 years he lived in Pulaski County. He was a native of Evanston, Ill., and grew up in Fort Payne, Ala.

