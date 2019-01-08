Local students named to dean’s list

Making the cut in college is a daunting prospect at times, but to truly shine takes hard work and dedication. At least two local students have accomplished that task at a college in South Carolina.

Bob Jones University named approximately 900 students to the dean’s list for high academic achievement during the Fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.0 – 3.74 grade-point average for the semester.

Ruth Burcham, a sophomore Interior Architecture and Design major from Pulaski, and

Melody Whitaker, a freshman Orchestral Instrument Performance major from Fairlawn, were amoung those named to the Fall 2018 dean’s list.

Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, South Carolina, and offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences and business. There are nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries currently enrolled at BJU.

