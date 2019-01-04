Loaded firearms found during traffic stop

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CARROLL COUNTY — A stop of two vehicles on Route 52 in Carroll County Sunday night led to the discovery of two loaded firearms in one of the vehicles, according to Sheriff J.B. Gardner.

Police said the deputy pulled out of the old tavern to stop a Ford vehicle without a front tag and an expired inspection sticker, but he ended up stopping two vehicles when a swerving Pontiac came up on the deputies rear bumper so close he couldn’t see its headlights.

The driver of the Ford, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Martin, 27, of Winston-Salem, N.C., was not licensed to drive, according to Gardner. She was charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

The driver of the Pontiac was asked to step out of the vehicle when the deputy observed several rounds of ammunition in the back seat, the sheriff said. The driver, identified as Luis Carlos Castano, 41, of Jamestown, N.C., allegedly told the deputy he was a convicted felon and, therefore, could not legally possess ammunition.

Gardner said the deputy found a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle covered with a sweatshirt between Castano’s leg and the car door. Castano denied knowledge of the gun’s presence. A further search allegedly turned up an 870 Remington shotgun and a glass jar containing marijuana.

Gardner indicated the shotgun was loaded and one round was chambered in the AR-15. The safety also was off and a 60-round magazine was inserted, he said.

Castano was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

Martin and Castano are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

