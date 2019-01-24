Leo Stanley Woodrum Sr.

RADFORD, Va. — Leo Stanley Woodrum Sr., 89, of Radford, Va., passed Jan. 5, 2019.

Born April 4, 1929, in Charleston, W.Va., as part of the Silent Generation. This term described those who grew up in the late 20’s and early 40’s. This generation focused more on careers, which Mr. Woodrum succeeded during his lifetime.

Much of Woodrum’s work visible through Virginia and West Virginia. Woodrum was delighted that many of the structures he built, local schools, Radford University, and Virginia Tech, educated and housed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If one had a house built by Woodrum, they rest assured he built the house in a meticulous manner.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lily Joylynn Woodrum; children, Phyllis Lewis and Leo Woodrum Jr., Woodrum’s legacy stays with his remaining children, Linda and Kenneth Alley, Pulaski, Va., Becky and Clinton Gravely, Wytheville, Va., and Donnie, Farragut, Tenn.; and, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout the Southeast.

Sunday, Jan. 27, there will be a celebration of life at Sanctuary of Hope in Draper, Va., at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are given to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. God Bless!

