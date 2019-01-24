Lady Cougars survive Titans, move to 13-5

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

It wasn’t pretty, but that has been a theme at times throughout the season for the young Lady Cougar basketball team. Regardless, Head Coach Bradley Sutphin and his young squad moved to 13-5 on the season and 5-3 in River Ridge District play with a 47-41 win over the visiting Hidden Valley Titans Tuesday in Dublin.

“We’ll take the win, but it would be great to see us come out ready to play from the start and play a full game,” Sutphin said. “We did just enough to get the win. That’s not going to be good enough through most of the rest of our games.”

The two teams both came out sloppy and slow to start the game, with the score tied at 6-6 at the end of the first period. Neither team seemed to be able to make a free throw or easy layup.

Both offensive units picked things up in the second period, with the Lady Cougars outscoring Hidden Valley 17-16 to lead 33-32 heading into the halftime break.

Hidden Valley clamped down defensively in the third period, holding the Lady Cougars to just five points while scoring 11 of their own to lead 43-38 heading into the final period.

Junior Alaina Akers kicked things into high gear, scoring eight of her 11 points in the fourth period. Freshman Ally Fleenor scored six of her 11 points in the final stanza as well, helping Pulaski County outscore the Titans 19-8 to earn the win.

“We didn’t play as well as you’d hope, but Hidden Valley is also a very well coached team and they play tough,” Sutphin said. “We need to keep working and figure out just how to bring all of these flashes of good things together. I believe in this team; they just need to put it all together.”

Akers and Fleenor were the leading scorers for the Lady Cougars with 11 points each. Akers added an assist, Fleenor added eight rebounds, an assist and a steal to the effort. Junior Kassidy Secrist scored eight points and earned three rebounds. Freshman Taryn Blankenship added six points, 10 rebounds, a steal and four assists while playing in foul trouble most of the game. Junior Maddie Ratcliff scored five points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal. Freshman Erin Russell added three points and three rebounds. Freshman Courtney Cregger scored three points and five rebounds. Senior Alicia Noble also recorded a rebound.

Sawyer Freeland led the Titans with 14 points.

In the junior varsity contest the Lady Cougars won another lopsided victory, 67-22, over the younger Titans. The win is the 17th in a row for the JV Lady Cougars and moves them to 17-1 on the season.

Pulaski Middle School eighth-grader Paige Huff led the way for the Lady Cougars with 23 points. Fellow Lady Oriole eighth-grader Keslyn Secrist kicked in 22 points in the effort. Dublin Middle School eighth-grader Tori Vest represented the Lady Dukes with eight points and a strong defensive effort. Freshman Hailey Capps kicked in seven points. Dublin eighth-grader Hannah Whitt scored five and her sister and fellow Dublin Middle schooler Hailey Whitt scored two.

The Lady Cougar varsity squad was scheduled to play Patrick Henry Wednesday evening, but the JV contest was canceled due to the Patriots not having enough players for a team. Both squads will head to Blacksburg Friday to take on the Bruins. JV action is set for 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

