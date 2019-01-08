Lady Cougars suffer road loss, streak ends

By DAVID GRAVELY

ROANOKE – On paper, the Pulaski County Lady Cougar basketball team should have continued to roll along Friday when they paid a visit to the Cave Spring Knights. Unfortunately for the Lady Cougars, the games are not played on paper and they dropped their first game since Nov. 30 by a final score of 63-50.

“We didn’t come out ready to play and they did,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “In this district and region you can’t take a night off or take any game for granted. We learned that the hard way tonight.”

Cave Spring (5-5) took an early lead and never looked back. The led 13-7 at the end of the first period and 30-20 at the halftime break. That led increased to 43-29 after the Knights outscored Pulaski County 13-9 in the third period.

The Lady Cougars (9-3) didn’t give up, however, outscoring the Knights 21-20 in the fourth. It was simply too little too late and Pulaski County will now need to reset and refocus to get things back on track.

“They didn’t like it,” Sutphin said about the loss. “That’s one thing about this team I really like is that they do not like to lose. They may be young but they have a great competitive spirit. “We’ll get back to work and see about correcting our mistakes Tuesday when we head to Salem.”

Freshman Ally Fleenor led the effort for Pulaski County with 20 points, 10 of those coming in the fourth period. Junior Maddie Ratcliff added 10 with eight of those also coming in the fourth. Junior Alaina Akers scored nine, junior Kassidy Secrist scored seven and senior Alicia Noble and freshman Taryn Blankenship scored two points each.

The JV Lady Cougars continued their winning ways, defeating Cave Spring 57-39. Freshman Courtney Cregger led the way for the Lady Cougars with 18 points. Eighth-grader Keslyn Secrist was close behind with 17. Eighth-graders Tori Vest kicked in eight points and Paige Huff scored seven. Freshman Hailey Capps added five and freshman Sarah Crabtree scored two.

The Lady Cougars will enjoy a busy week starting with a trip to Salem tonight. Wednesday they will travel to Fort Chiswell for a makeup game with the Pioneers. Friday will be a home game with a hungry Christiansburg squad certain to be looking for payback after an earlier season loss to the Lady Cougars.

Game time each night is set for 5:30 p.m. for the JV contest and 7 p.m. for varsity action.

