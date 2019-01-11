Lady Cougars move to 11-3 with road win

By DAVID GRAVELY

The 2017-18 season was a tough one for Lady Cougar basketball fans. They finished the season with a record of 7-16 and a 60-41 first round loss to Cave Spring in the River Ridge District tournament. The team did not advance any further in the playoffs and several very talented seniors ended their careers short of the goals they set out to achieve.

What those senior did accomplish, however, was continue building the base of the program back up and move it forward in the right direction. For some fans, that direction was questionable with the loss of so many talented athletes.

Wednesday the Lady Cougars traveled to Fort Chiswell High School for a makeup game. They came home with an impressive 67-46 over the Lady Pioneers, moving their season record to 11 wins and just three losses. They have lost to Carroll County (2-0, 4-4), Cave Spring (4-2, 7-5) and Abingdon (8-5).

The game Wednesday was a good matchup and tested the Lady Cougars. After leading by just two points, 17-15, at the end of the first period, Pulaski County put a better effort in for the second. They outscored the Pioneers 17-8 to take a 34-23 lead into the halftime break.

The pressure continued into the second half, with the Lady Cougars outscoring Fort Chiswell 13-11 in the third and 20-12 in the fourth to earn the win.

Freshman Ally Fleenor led the way for the Lady Cougars with 20 points. Junior Maddie Ratcliff finished the night with 16. Freshman Erin Russell continues to show improvement as the season moves along, this time scoring 11 points. Juniors Kassidy Secrist and Alaina Akers added six points each. Seniors Alicia Noble and Mary Catherine Martin and junior Hanna Walson scored two points each and junior Jaira McNair scored one.

Fort Chiswell (2-11) was led by Makenzie Harmon with 15 points. Hannah Whisman scored 12 in the loss.

In JV action the younger Lady Cougars earned their twelfth win of the season, moving them to 12-1.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action tonight as they host a return match with the Christiansburg Blue Demons.

The Blue Demons come into the matchup with a record of 11-1 overall and 3-1 in River Ridge District play. Their lone loss came in Christiansburg to the Lady Cougars Dec. 7 by a final score of 63-60. Pulaski County trailed through most of the contest, but led 25-23 at the halftime break. The Blue Demons regained the lead in the third period and were up by four, 44-40, heading into the final period. The Lady Cougars tied the game at 58-58 with two minutes remaining, but again Christiansburg took the lead. Strong rebounding and inside play by freshman Taryn Blankenship helped Pulaski County earn the final margin of victory for the Lady Cougars.

JV action is set to begin at 5:30, followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

