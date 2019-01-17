Lady Cougars continue winning ways with 56-46 victory

By DAVID GRAVELY, sports@southwesttimes.com

VINTON – The Lady Cougar basketball team moved their record to 12-4 Tuesday with a 56-46 victory over the William Byrd Terriers on the road.

“We still made some mistakes, but a win is always a good thing,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “We’re starting to get into the backside of our season now. We’ll be playing teams for a second time. Our girls have done a great job of growing up quickly and communicating on the floor. We need to continue to improve every day and keep our focus. This team has a lot of potential, but we also need to cut out some of the mistakes we make.”

The Lady Cougars trailed 17-16 at the end of the first period, but outscored Byrd 13-11 in the second period to take a 29-28 lead into the halftime break.

Pulaski County clamped down defensively in the third period, outscoring the Terriers 11-5 in the third period and 16-13 in the fourth to bring home the victory.

Freshman Ally Fleenor and junior Maddie Ratcliff scored 15 points each to lead the way for Pulaski County. Freshman Taryn Blankenship turned in another solid performance with 11 points. Freshmen Courtney Cregger and Erin Russell and junior Kassidy Secrist scored four points each. Junior Alaina Akers added three points in the win.

The Terriers were led by Megan Grant with 17 points. Emilie McCaskill scored 14 in the loss.

“I thought we did a good job of spreading the ball around and we played well on defense,” Sutphin said. “William Byrd is always a pretty good team, so this is another quality win for us.”

In the junior varsity match up the younger Lady Cougars moved to 15-1 on the season with a 55-28 victory over the Terriers.

Eighth-grader Keslyn Secrist led the way for Pulaski County with 16 points. Fellow eighth-grader Paige Huff put 14 points in the book and freshman Hailey Capps was the third Lady Cougar in double figures with 11 points. Brooke Goble, who only one game ago moved up from the Dublin Middle School squad, scored six. Another recent addition from DMS, Hannah Whitt, scored two points. Freshman Sarah Crabtree scored one in the win.

The JV Lady Cougars, made up of six eighth-graders, three freshmen and two sophomores, have now won 15 games in a row.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Friday when they travel to Roanoke to take on the Patrick Henry Patriots. The Patriots are currently 12-5 on the season with wins over Craig County, Franklin County, G.W. Danville, Salem, Hidden Valley, Cave Spring, Blacksburg and William Fleming. Their losses came during a short stretch over the holiday break. First was a 76-55 loss to Christiansburg, followed by a 65-45 loss to Trinity Episcopal of Richmond. They lost to Highland Springs 62-43 and then Lord Botetourt 70-60. Their most recent loss was a 44-38 loss to William Fleming at Fleming Jan. 12.

JV action is set to begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on January 17, 2019.

