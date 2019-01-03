Lady Cougars bring home the hardware

By DAVID GRAVELY

Three freshmen, six juniors and two seniors hit the road last week to compete in the Galax High School Battle of the Border Christmas Tournament at Galax High School. Despite facing some tough and experienced competition, the Lady Cougars brought home the first place trophy with a 48-44 victory over Mt. Airy in the championship game.

Freshman Ally Fleenor led the Lady Cougars with 17 points, but her biggest points of the night came when she was fouled on a shot that was good and made the free throw with 1:15 remaining in the contest.

The Lady Cougars led 14-12 at the end of the first period, but Mt. Airy charged back with a 15-7 advantage in the second period to lead 27-21 at the halftime break.

Pulaski County came out in the third period and did what Pulaski County does, shutting down the Bears offense and scoring the highest single period points total of the game. The period ended with the Lady Cougars outscoring the Bears 16-3 to lead 37-30 heading into the final period.

Mt. Airy put together a comeback in the final period, but the basket and bonus shot from Fleenor was enough to hold off their 14-11 run and earn Pulaski County the win.

Fleenor finished the game with 17 points, 12 rebounds and one steal. Junior Alaina Akers scored 11 points and had two rebounds. Freshman Taryn Blankenship added nine points, seven rebounds, a steal, a block and an assist before fouling out. Freshman Erin Russell scored seven points and had one steal and one assist. Junior Maddie Ratcliff added two points but had six rebounds, a steal and five crucial assists. Senior Alicia Noble scored two points, had three rebounds and an assist. Junior Kassidy Secrist added an assist and a steal. Junior Hannah Walson added four rebounds.

Allysa Cox led Mt. Airy with 18 points.

The Lady Cougars opened the tournament with a 53-41 win over Galax Wednesday and then defeated West Stokes, North Carolina, 47-32 Thursday to earn a shot at the tournament title.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “They are really pushing each other and continuing to learn as we go. They have a ton of potential and we’re all excited to see how well we can do. We just need to stay focused on each game as it comes and continue to hustle. To be as young as we are, I think we’ve surprised a couple of teams. These girls have a lot of grit and they don’t like to lose.”

The win by the Lady Cougars extends their winning streak to eight games in a row and moves them to 9-2 on the season.

In JV action the Lady Cougars earned a 36-14 win over Mt. Airy to earn the JV championship and move to 9-1 on the season.

Eighth-graders Keslyn Secrist and Paige Huff scored 10 points each to lead the Lady Cougars. Freshman Courtney Cregger added eight points, sophomore Anna Fricker scored five and freshman Hailey Capps added three points in the win.

Next up for the Lady Cougars will be a road trip to Roanoke to face off with the Cave Spring Knights. The Knights are currently 4-5 on the season. JV action is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

