Just what is the Cougar MACC team?

By ERIN ALDERMAN

SWT Media Intern

If you ask around, you’ll find that most people don’t know what MACC is or that Pulaski County High School even has MACC teams. MACC stands for Mountain Academic Competition Conference. The competition, which is a test of knowledge in certain areas such as social studies, English and math, allows students to compete against other schools within their specific MACC team.

Throughout the season, once a team reaching enough wins they are able to compete in the tournament. MACC tournaments can last hours, depending on how far the team goes. Once one of the teams win, they move on to Super MACC.

Each MACC team has one coach. Amanda Dishon is the adviser for the Social Studies team, Rometta Carrico advises the English team, Anna Tickle advises the All-Around team, Danah Stoots advises the science team and Jordan Lambert and Amy Taylor advise the Math team. All MACC teams practice each Wednesday after school from 3:30 to 4:30. The All-Around team also has a practice from 4:30 to 5:30 for the students who are on one of the core teams and cannot make it to the first practice time.

During a MACC meet, each team will compete against the opposing team one at a time. This season Social Studies will kick off the meets by competing first. All-Around teams compete second with English competing third and Math competing fourth. The Science MACC completion will finish off each meet. There are two portions of a meet; a directed portion and a buzzer portion.

During the directed portion of the meet, the two teams will take turns answering questions that they have been given. Only the captain can answer these questions; however, the team as a whole can talk to each other and come up with an answer. If team A gets the answer wrong, team B has a shot at answering the question and getting points.

During the buzzer portion, no conversation can be had between the teammates. Once someone buzzes in, they must answer the question alone. If someone pushes their buzzer before the question was finished being read and gets the answer wrong, three points are deducted from their score.

Win or lose, being a part of the team enhances each students’ knowledge in the areas they compete in and helps prepare them for further competitions.

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2019.

Comments

comments