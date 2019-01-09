John Roy ‘J.R.’ Schrader Jr.

John Roy “J.R.” Schrader Jr., 81, of Pulaski, Va., died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at LewisGale Hospital–Pulaski.

He was born in Pulaski July 10, 1937, to the late Omah Colleen Vaughan Schrader and John Roy Schrader Sr. J.R. was a lifelong member of Family Worship Center/First Pentecostal Holiness Church, Pulaski, Va. He was the official board secretary; special music, praise and worship team, choir member, and taught Sunday school for about 30 years. With his wife Doris, they began Children’s Church and helped direct VBS. He was the editor of the Appalachian Conference Messenger for about 20 years and he wrote the 80th anniversary of the Virginia conference of the Pentecostal Holiness Church.

J.R. was a graduating member of Pulaski High School Class of 1955, and a 1957 graduating member of Emmanuel College. In September of 1966, he was hired as sports editor of the Southwest Times. He was named managing editor 4-½ years later. J.R. was a Salvation Army Advisory Board member, Town of Pulaski Centennial Committee member, a leader for Cub Scout Pack 243, member of the Town of Pulaski Board of Economic Development, member of New River Valley Agency on Aging Advisory Council, and was elected to Pulaski Town Council 1988-1996. He later chaired several council committees and was Pulaski representative to New River Valley Planning Commission, and was a charter member of Pulaski County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Task Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jane Schrader.

He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Hubble Schrader; a son, Terry W. (Denise) Schrader of Winchester, Va.; daughter, Pam Schrader (Ron) Fredericks of Dublin, Va.; brother, Billy G. Schrader of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, John Russell Fredericks, Lauren Fredericks (Nathan) Rife, Lindsay Schrader (Daniel) Lowder; great-grandchildren, Rowan Tobias Rife and London Elizabeth Lowder.

Funeral services are Friday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m., at Family Worship Center, 955 Memorial Drive, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Jeff Willhoite, and the Rev. Dr. C.R. Conner officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens.

The family is receiving friends Thursday, 5-7 p.m., at Family Worship Center.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to any charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 9, 2019.

