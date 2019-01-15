Jennifer Kegley Long

Jennifer Kegley Long, 48, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord at her home Jan. 3, 2019.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., May 5, 1970. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca Jane Kegley and Joseph Neal Kegley of Pulaski, Va.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Wayne Long of Pulaski, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Catlin Long of Dublin, Va.; daughter, Carlea Long, and granddaughter, Kaylynn Turman of Pulaski, Va.; youngest son, Zachary Long of Pulaski, Va., and siblings, Joseph Carl Kegley of Pulaski, Va., and MaryJane Gill of Roanoke, Va.

A memorial service is Saturday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m., by Pastor Josh Arnold at Midway Church of God of Prophecy in Pulaski, Va. The family is receiving friends and family noon until the memorial service.

Funeral services are provided by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

January 15, 2019.

