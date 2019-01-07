Jeffrey Todd Hall

Jeffrey Todd Hall, age 48, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the home of his mother.

Born Nov. 8, 1970, in Radford, Va., he was the son of Roy Eugene Hall and Betty Jean Gregory Oldford.

His sister, Tracie Lynn Hall, and brother, Preston Eugene Hall, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Jean Gregory Oldford of Christiansburg, Va.; father, Roy Eugene “Gene” Hall of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Kirk Douglas (Dovie) Hall of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Samantha Sue (Joshua) Arnold of Pulaski, Va.; nieces, Stephanie Ann (David) Robinson, Jennifer Diane King and Kathleen Nicole Hall, and great-nieces and great-nephews, Alex, Davion, Trevor, Aramana, Adalyn, Braeden and Izabella.

Funeral services are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, with minister David Hutchinson officiating. Interment follows at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends Sunday, one hour before service time at Bower Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

