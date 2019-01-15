James Paul ‘Pirrie’ Ayers

James Paul ‘Pirrie’ Ayers of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Jan. 6, 2019.

His loving wife, Glenna, is left and missing him so much. They were married for 59 years and their anniversary would have been Jan. 16. James was born in 1939 in Carroll County. He served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Michelle Lynn Ayers.

Survivors are granddaughter, Jessica Jonas of Dallas, Texas, and brothers, Elwood Ayers of Arizona and Alva Ayers of Galax.

Friends and family were received 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel in Hillsville. The funeral followed at 11, with the Rev. Kenneth Wyatt officiating. Burial was in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, with military rites by Pulaski V.F.W. Post 1184.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2019.

