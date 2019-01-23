James ‘Jimmy’ William Quesenberry

James “Jimmy” William Quesenberry, 71, of Draper, Va., passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 25, 1947, to the late Clyde and Nannie Quesenberry. He was in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked at Xaloy for 40 years.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bonnie Lewis Quesenberry; daughter, Susan; son-in-law, Joe; grandson, Hunter Shrewsbury; special granddaughter, Hope Lewis; sisters, Betty Akers, Ruby Hughes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Juanita and Virgile Hughes, Janet and James Copenhaver, and Gail and Perry Kipps; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Pat Quesenberry; brothers-in-law, John and wife Dottie Lewis, the Rev. Bobby and wife Irene Lewis, Lee and wife Jan Lewis, the Rev. Kent and wife Dianah Lewis, Larry and wife Tammy Lewis, the Rev. Hal and wife Lisa Lewis, Randy and wife Wendy Lewis, and Dwight Lewis, and sister-in-law, Robin Lewis.

Jimmy was proceeded in death by bothers-in-law Charles (Wanda) Lewis, Charlie Akers and Earl Hughes.

The family is receiving friends Thursday, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Willis is presiding over the service, immediately following visitation. Graveside service is Friday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m., at Dublin Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Dublin Presbyterian Church.

