James Henry Hanks

Dec. 19, 1924-Jan. 10, 2019

James Henry Hanks, 94, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin, Va.

He was born in Woodlawn, Va. Dec. 19, 1924, to the late James Eric and Helen Calfee Hanks. James retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of First Church of the Brethren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Edith Kitts Hanks; a step-daughter, Louise Thrasher; sisters, Alene Goad and Geneva Richardson.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Hanks; sisters, Una Lee Brewer, Veda Williams and Sally Ratcliffe; brother, Elmer Hanks and wife, Christine; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends and caregivers.

The family is receiving friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. in Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Frank Peters officiating and Gerald Goad assisting. Interment follows in Highland Memorial Gardens, Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Church of the Brethren, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2019.

