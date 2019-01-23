Incoming PCHS freshmen planning session coming soon

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

You’ve dreaded the day for years and will never be completely mentally ready for the shock, but the scheduling process for those students who will join the ranks of Pulaski County High School Cougars next school year is about to begin.

Students who will be freshmen in the 2019/2020 school year will begin planning their initial high school courses of instruction with a parent meeting Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Pulaski County High School Little Theatre. In the event of bad weather, the makeup date for this meeting will be Feb. 18, 2019.

The purpose of this meeting will be to provide registration information for parents and students to help them in planning their course selections. Information concerning the high school curriculum and potential ninth grade course selections will be made available, as well as information about graduation requirements, CTE (Career and Technical Education) options and SOL verified credits.

High school administrators, Career Counselors and School Counselors will be available to answer parent/student questions and concerns. After the presentation, all parents and students will have the opportunity to tour the campus of Pulaski County High School.

For more information, contact the Pulaski County High School Guidance Office at 540-643-0336.

Written by: Editor on January 23, 2019.

Comments

comments