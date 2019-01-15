Icy roads lead to fatal crash on I-81

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Icy roads Saturday evening led to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Georgia man on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

Ronald W. Harris, 73, of Gainesville, Ga. died at the scene of the 8:51 p.m. wreck at mile marker 90, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

She said Harris was southbound in a 1991 Oshkosh M1074 military surplus vehicle when he lost control of the vehicle due to slick roads and was hit by two southbound tractor-trailer trucks.

Geller said the M1074 and one truck came to rest in the median, while the other truck continued across the median, through a guardrail and across both northbound lanes before hitting a fence.

Both truck drivers, whose identities were unavailable, were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Team from the Wytheville Division of Virginia State Police is assisting with the investigation.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2019.

Comments

comments