melinda@southwesttimes.com
Icy roads Saturday evening led to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Georgia man on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.
Ronald W. Harris, 73, of Gainesville, Ga. died at the scene of the 8:51 p.m. wreck at mile marker 90, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
She said Harris was southbound in a 1991 Oshkosh M1074 military surplus vehicle when he lost control of the vehicle due to slick roads and was hit by two southbound tractor-trailer trucks.
Geller said the M1074 and one truck came to rest in the median, while the other truck continued across the median, through a guardrail and across both northbound lanes before hitting a fence.
Both truck drivers, whose identities were unavailable, were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
The Crash Reconstruction Team from the Wytheville Division of Virginia State Police is assisting with the investigation.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login