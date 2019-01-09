History course focuses on WWII

By WILLIAM PAINE

This coming semester, New River Community College will be offering a history course on what many consider to be the greatest global conflict the world has ever known, World War II.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 23, NRCC assistant history professor Ted Farmer will be teaching a three credit course focusing on a war that occurred more than 70 years ago and changed the world forever.

“The course offers students an opportunity to learn about the key individuals, battles and places that were critical to the war,” said Farmer. “Knowledge of the war helps one understand innumerable aspects of the contemporary world, as well.”

Every day close to 350 American World War II veterans die and it won’t be long before there will be none left. With the number of WWII vets who can offer firsthand accounts rapidly dwindling, Farmer believes it is important to offer this course to impart the importance of this conflict and its lasting effects, even to this day.

The class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at NRCC’s campus from 10:10 till 11:05 in the morning. The course can be taken as a social science or general elective.

For more information about this course, contact Farmer at tfarmer@nr.edu or (540) 674-3600, ext. 4294. To enroll online, visit https://www.nr.edu/admissions/register.php.

