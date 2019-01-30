HEAT trying to cool ‘puffer’ thefts

It’s a common practice this time of year: starting your vehicle so it can warm up while you’re getting ready. Unfortunately, Virginia State Police (VSP) says it’s leading to a lot of vehicle thefts.

To draw attention to what it terms “puffer” thefts, HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) is launching a new statewide campaign it hopes will reduce Virginian’s chances of having their vehicles stolen. “Puffer” is the term used to describe a vehicle that’s left running, unattended and unlocked so it can warm up.

According to VSP, the rate of motor vehicle thefts is growing and puffer thefts are adding to that growth during winter months. The agency’s Crime in Virginia Report indicates more than 2,200 vehicles were stolen statewide during the first three months of 2017, with 43 percent of them stolen from the owner’s residence.

“Despite Virginia’s progress with reducing vehicle thefts overall, this particular crime remains an issue needing our attention,” said Col. Gary Settle, VSP superintendent. “Our special agents and local law enforcement assigned to the HEAT Program do an excellent job investigating motor vehicle thefts and related crimes. However, it’s the ‘easy access’ thefts that citizens innocently and unknowingly contribute to that won’t stop without a collaborative effort among the motoring public and law enforcement.”

HEAT’s new campaign includes public service announcements (PSAs) and a new social media platform that officials hope will educate the public and encourage them to do their part to cool the rate of vehicle thefts.

“Combating motor vehicle theft does not stop with our law enforcement officials, but requires a community approach,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “We are hopeful that this public education campaign will increase personal responsibility in motor vehicle theft prevention in communities across the Commonwealth.”

The Twitter social media platform will operate along with HEAT’s existing Facebook page, hosting special giveaways, encouraging followers to use a #ProtectYourRide hashtag, and offering key vehicle prevention tips.

VSP offers the following tips to protect your vehicle:

•Lock the car, take the keys, every time. Develop good habits — consciously make the decision to double check that you have your keys as you walk away from the vehicle. No place is safe from theft, even your own driveway.

•No puffing: Do not leave your vehicle unlocked, running and unattended. Whether you’re just running into a store to grab a cup of coffee or warming the car up before leaving for work, it only takes a thief seconds to steal your car.

•Don’t leave valuables in plain sight: Leaving cell phones, wallets, computers, or other valuables in the car attracts thieves.

