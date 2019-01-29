Hazelwood drug case under advisement

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — A former Pulaski insurance agent facing a drug possession charge in Montgomery County had his case taken under advisement Monday under a special program for first offenders.

According to a spokeswoman for Christiansburg Circuit Court, David Troy Hazelwood entered into the state’s “251” First Offender Diversion Program, which requires a guilty plea or stipulation evidence is sufficient for a finding of guilt.

Under the program, the case is taken under advisement for a year and if Hazelwood follows conditions of the program the charge can be dismissed. Failure to follow conditions can result in conviction and sentencing without an opportunity to contest the charge.

The program requires the defendant to undergo a substance abuse assessment and treatment, if deemed appropriate; stay drug and alcohol free; submit to drug testing; perform community service; maintain employment or make reasonable effort to obtain employment and possibly have driving privileges suspended for six months.

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2019.

Comments

comments