Hattie Pearl Tolliver Roane

June 5, 1923-Jan. 14, 2019

Hattie Pearl Tolliver Roane, 95, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Grace Tolliver; husband, Asa Roane Jr.; one sister, and six brothers.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Joanne Jones of Northborough, Mass.; daughter, Carol Simpkins of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Craig, Jessica and Trent; brother, Garland Tolliver of Shiloh, Va., and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services are 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va.

The Roane family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

