Hancock gets four years in shooting

A Draper woman will serve a four-year prison sentence for shooting and wounding her common law husband in 2017.

The sentence was imposed on 69-year-old Patricia Ann Hancock Wednesday afternoon — almost two years to the date of the Jan. 17 shooting. Hancock has been incarcerated for most of those two years, so she has already served almost half of her sentence.

According to defense evidence presented Wednesday, Hancock was experiencing withdrawal from a decade of opioid use when the shooting occurred.

Arguing for a sentence at the lower end of state guidelines, Hancock’s attorney Adam DeVries said the situation grew out of a “convergence of events” that created a “perfect storm.” As such, he said, his client is unlikely to reoffend upon release from custody.

The events to which DeVries was referring were Hancock’s withdrawal from opioids and the end of her 31-year relationship with Brian Beard.

Beard testified Wednesday that he was shot in his left elbow, leaving him with permanent numbness, tingling and nerve pain in his arm. He likened the pain to hitting ones “funny bone.” He says he also lost 25 percent of feeling and strength in the arm and the incident left him “hyper-vigilant” of his surroundings.

As part of her sentence, Beard asked that Hancock be prohibited from contacting him.

Hancock pleaded guilty in October to charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon. According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor, Hancock has past convictions for grand larceny.

Fleenor cited the fact Hancock already was a felon when the shooting occurred as reason for the court to deviate upward from sentencing guidelines.

According to Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch, state guidelines recommended a sentence of three years to five years, seven months; with a midpoint of three years, nine months. Judges are not bound to stay within the guidelines, but they must specify a reason for deviating from guideline recommendations.

Fleenor argued for a higher sentence by pointing out Hancock, as a felon, had no business being around firearms, much less firing one. Had she followed the law, he said, the shooting would have never happened.

According to the prosecution Hancock fired multiple shots within the residence the day Beard was injured and several days in advance of that. Beard said the gun used belonged to him.

Fleenor also argued that there was no way Hancock accidentally shot Beard because she was so close to him, he was able to take the gun away from her after he was shot.

Even if she was experiencing withdrawal from opioids, Fleenor said people withdraw from such drugs every day and they don’t shoot people. He charged that Hancock was obsessed with Beard, pointing out her bail was revoked for contacting him after the shooting and she had to be ordered by courts and authorities multiple times to stop contacting him by numerous means.

Finally, Fleenor said Hancock’s sentence should be beyond guideline limits because Beard has permanent injuries and no longer has comfort in his surroundings. “He’s genuinely and rightfully concerned about his safety when she’s released,” Fleenor told Judge Finch.

A doctor who evaluated Hancock testified she diagnosed Hancock with an adjustment disorder rather than obsessive-compulsive disorder. To be obsessive, she says, Hancock’s repeated attempts to contact Beard would have had to occur over a longer period of time.

The doctor attributed Hancock’s behavior to stressors stemming from opioid withdrawal and adjusting to the loss of a long-term relationship.

However, she acknowledged to Fleenor that most people coming off opioid use don’t shoot people.

Finch sentenced Hancock to three years for using a firearm in the crime. That is a mandatory minimum sentence under state law.

Hancock received a five-year sentence on the wounding, with all but one year suspended. Five years, all suspended, was imposed on the firearm possession conviction.

Hancock will be placed on 10 years probation upon release from custody. She also must pay restitution of $292 to Beard for his medical bills. Although his bills exceeded $11,000, most was covered by insurance.

Finally, Finch ordered that Hancock have “no contact whatsoever” with Beard. He advised her there are no exceptions. If she violates that term, he warned, she faces years of additional prison time.

