Grinch no more: Pet Tree issue resolved

By WILLIAM PAINE

A happy ending is always a good thing. In a follow-up to a story from earlier this week, two groups were able to realize a mistake had been made and resolve an issue that had pet lovers in Pulaski County feeling blue.

It was all a misunderstanding. With busy holiday schedules and offices at times closed due to Christmas and New Year’s Eve, it’s a wonder there weren’t even more.

A few days ago, a volunteer for Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC) came to collect money from a Pet Angel Tree fund that was put in Shoney’s restaurant in Dublin. The money was collected for the purpose of preparing stray animals for adoption. The PACC volunteer sent to collect the money was told that someone had already picked up the donations from the Pet Angel Tree. The problem was, no PACC volunteer had been to the restaurant and that led some to believe that some type of foul play had occurred.

Fortunately, it turns out a longtime employee of the restaurant had collected the money with the intention of giving the money to PACC at the earliest opportunity. This turned out to be several days later, as the Pulaski County Animal Shelter, where PACC is located, was closed during the holidays. Earlier this week, PACC received the donations from that particular Pet Angel Tree and these funds will, indeed, go toward helping stray animals find their “forever homes.”

Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC) wants to thank Compadres and Shoney’s for allowing them to put a Pet Angel Tree in their restaurants. They also want to thank Radford Animal Hospital for selecting their shelter to benefit from food donations and monetary contributions. Tractor Supply also collected food donations for the strays.

Additionally, Auto Excellence, Coffee Grinder, The Fudge Lady, Subway, Poor Boys Produce and Martin’s Pharmacy also allowed PACC to put up donation boxes in their places of business.

PACC also wants to thank anyone who donated items and food to help the shelter animals. Currently, the Pulaski County Animal Shelter is full of prospective pets looking for good homes.

Written by: Editor on January 4, 2019.

