Gordon Ray ‘Gordie’ Gillie

Gordon Ray “Gordie” Gillie, age 65, of Dublin, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, with his family by his side.

Born Dec. 17, 1953, to the late Barbara and Kennison Gillie, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Gillie, and step daughter, Dana Rupe.

Gordon was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving four years for his country. He loved his Hokies and his Redskins. He loved life to the fullest and loved his friends at Volvo, where he was employed for 36 years, and his friends at Lake Ridge RV Resort, where he loved spending his spare time.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lou Gillie of Dublin, Va.; daughter, Christy (Tommy) Umberger; son, Billy (Lisa) Gillie; sister, Rob (Athena) Gibson; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 7, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with minister Steve Morris officiating. Interment follows at Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends Sunday, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Gordon’s memory be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

